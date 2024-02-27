NIA arrests 16 accused in West Bengal Ram Navami violence case

February 27, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 16 persons accused of being involved in the West Bengal Ram Navami violence about a year ago.

Stating that they had conspired and carried out a “communal attack during a religious procession”, the agency said the arrests were made on the basis of evidence that came to light during the probe. The accused were identified using video footage of the violence.

The incident took place on March 30, 2023 during a procession to celebrate Ram Navami in Dalkhola area of Uttar Dinajpur district. “The accused were among the perpetrators of the attack on members of a particular community participating in the procession,” it said.

The State police had initially registered a case against 162 persons. Subsequently, on April 27 last year, the Calcutta High Court ordered that the cases related to communal violence during the Ram Navami celebrations be transferred to the NIA. Accordingly, the agency took over investigations of six such cases, including the instant case.

The 16 accused taken into custody by the NIA are Afroj Alam, Mohammed Ashraf, Mohammed Imtiaz Alam, Irfan, Kaiser, Farid Alam, Furkan Alam, Mohammed Pappu, Suleman, Sarjan, Nurul, Wasim Arya, Salahuddin, Jannath, Wasim Akram, and Tanweer Alam. All of them are residents of Dalkhola.