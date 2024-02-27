GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA arrests 16 accused in West Bengal Ram Navami violence case

Stating that they had carried out a ‘communal attack during a religious procession’, the agency said the arrests were made on the basis of evidence that came to light during the probe

February 27, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey
Violence erupted during a procession to celebrate Ram Navami in the Dalkhola area of Uttar Dinajpur district On March 30, 2023.

Violence erupted during a procession to celebrate Ram Navami in the Dalkhola area of Uttar Dinajpur district On March 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 16 persons accused of being involved in the West Bengal Ram Navami violence about a year ago.

Stating that they had conspired and carried out a “communal attack during a religious procession”, the agency said the arrests were made on the basis of evidence that came to light during the probe. The accused were identified using video footage of the violence.

Also read: Ram Navami riots in Bengal ‘pre-planned, orchestrated’: fact-finding panel report

The incident took place on March 30, 2023 during a procession to celebrate Ram Navami in Dalkhola area of Uttar Dinajpur district. “The accused were among the perpetrators of the attack on members of a particular community participating in the procession,” it said.

The State police had initially registered a case against 162 persons. Subsequently, on April 27 last year, the Calcutta High Court ordered that the cases related to communal violence during the Ram Navami celebrations be transferred to the NIA. Accordingly, the agency took over investigations of six such cases, including the instant case.

The 16 accused taken into custody by the NIA are Afroj Alam, Mohammed Ashraf, Mohammed Imtiaz Alam, Irfan, Kaiser, Farid Alam, Furkan Alam, Mohammed Pappu, Suleman, Sarjan, Nurul, Wasim Arya, Salahuddin, Jannath, Wasim Akram, and Tanweer Alam. All of them are residents of Dalkhola.

Related Topics

West Bengal / civil unrest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.