Need to show more sympathy to farmers: Punjab government to MHA 

February 21, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a report from the Punjab Government that law and order should be maintained in the wake of the farmers protest, the State Government replied that more than 160 people have been injured till now due to firing of tear gas shells from drones, rubber bullets, and the use of physical force by the Haryana police.

“Yet, the Punjab government has maintained the law and order situation in a responsible manner”, the reply sent by Punjab Chief Secretary said.

It added that the February 20 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the ongoing protest have not been received nor uploaded on the Court’s website.

A day ago, the Punjab and Haryana High Court orally asked the Punjab government not to allow the protestors to gather in large numbers at Shambhu and Khanauri State border with Haryana.

The Court observed that tractor-trolleys cannot be run on highways according to the Motor Vehicles Act and said the farmers can go to Delhi by bus or using public transport.

The State government told MHA that said it was “completely wrong” to say that the Punjab government is allowing people to gather at the two borders.

“Farmers were going to Delhi to protest, due to restrictions on their movement, farmers are stuck on the border of Punjab and Haryana,” a source said quoting the Punjab Government’s reply.

The letter added that Punjab government played an important role in negotiation with the farmers unions and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was present in three out of the four meetings held so far.

“In the meeting where the Chief Minister himself could not sit, he sent senior officials,” the source said.

It added that there was a need to show more sympathy towards farmers and being a border State, law and order should be handled more sensitively during protests.

It said that around 2,000 policemen from Punjab police are working to maintain peace and the situation is being constantly monitored and steps will be taken if needed.