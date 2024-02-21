February 21, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

The Centre has estimated that nearly 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles and conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab Government for it, sources said on February 20.

Farmer leaders taking part in agitation on Monday rejected the Centre’s proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers’ interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday.

Protesting farmers have been staying put at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab’s border with Haryana after their Delhi Chalo march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes last week.