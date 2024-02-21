GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Farmers’ protest 2024 live updates | Delhi march to resume today

14,000 people, 1,200 tractors at Shambhu border, MHA tells Punjab Government; asks it to take action

February 21, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel stand guard during the farmers' protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops and farm loan waiver, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

Security personnel stand guard during the farmers' protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops and farm loan waiver, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre has estimated that nearly 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles and conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab Government for it, sources said on February 20.

Farmer leaders taking part in agitation on Monday rejected the Centre’s proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers’ interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday.

Protesting farmers have been staying put at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab’s border with Haryana after their Delhi Chalo march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes last week.

Follow here for latest updates:
  • February 21, 2024 09:11
    Will march towards Delhi peacefully: Farmer leader Dallewal

    Farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal address the media at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march.

    Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said protesting farmers, who have been camping at two border points between Punjab and Haryana after they were stopped by security personnel, will march towards Delhi in a peaceful manner.

    “Our intention is not to disturb peace,” Mr. Dallewal said. Accusing the BJP-led Centre of indulging in “delaying tactics” over the farmers’ demands, he asked the government to take a decision in their favour.

    He also condemned the Centre for setting up multi-layered barricades at the border points between Punjab and Haryana to prevent them from heading towards Delhi.

    PTI

  • February 21, 2024 08:59
    SKM welcomes splinter group’s decision to reject Centre’s offer on MSP

    As the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non political) (SKM-NP) decided to reject the Centre’s proposal to procure five crops on minimum support price (MSP) for five years based on contracts and resume their Dilli Chalo protest from Wednesday, the original Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) welcomed the move and said it is in the direction of greater unity. The SKM (NP) also responded and said differences between the organisations could be resolved through united struggles.

    Read here

  • February 21, 2024 08:31
    We always welcome good opinions: Arjun Munda after farmers reject proposal over MSP

    After the farmers rejected the government proposal over Minimum Support Price (MSP), Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the government always welcome good opinions adding that through conversations a solution will surely come out.

    Speaking to ANI, Arjun Munda said, “We want to do good, and several opinions can be given for doing so, as we always welcome good opinions... But to find a way on how that opinion will be fruitful, the only way is conversation. Through conversation, a solution will surely come out.”

    He appealed to the farmers and the farmers’ organisations that are connected with the protest to maintain peace.

  • February 21, 2024 08:28
    Farmer leaders do not want to find solution to problems: Union minister V.K. Singh

    Amid a standoff between farmers taking part in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation and the Centre over their various demands, Union Minister V.K. Singh alleged that the farmer leaders do not want to find a solution to the problems.

    The Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation also said it is not easy for any government to fulfil the demands of the farmer leaders.

    “The real thing is that the farmer leaders do not want to find a solution to this problem. If we include the expenditure on subsidies given to farmers in various ways and the expenditure on Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, it is 2.4% of the GDP. Whereas the expenditure on the Army is only 1.9% of the GDP,” Mr. Singh, a former army chief, said.

    PTI

  • February 21, 2024 08:27
    Seize earthmoving equipment from farmers’ protest sites: Haryana DGP to Punjab Police

    Farmers near a backhoe loader modified to shield from police rubber bullets, during their protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops and farm loan waiver, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

    Haryana Police urged its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers and other earthmoving equipment from the interstate border which they say protesters will use to break barricades.

    These could pose a threat to the security forces deployed at the border, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapoor said in an urgent communication to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav.

    Later, in a communication to senior police officers, the Punjab DGP said that no JCBs and other heavy earthmoving equipment should be allowed to reach Khanauri and Shambhu border points as inputs indicate that the protesters plan to break barricades and enter Haryana.

    PTI

  • February 21, 2024 08:25
    As farmers resume Delhi march today, MHA asks Punjab Government to take action against lawbreakers

    Iron barricades being installed in view of the farmers' march at the Kundli-Singhu border, in Sonipat.

    The Centre has estimated that nearly 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles and conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab Government for it, sources said on February 20.

    Read here

Related Topics

Punjab / Haryana / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.