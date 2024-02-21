GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana Police fire tear gas shells after farmers try to move towards barricades at Shambhu border

Farmers, protesting at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, will resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march today after they rejected the BJP-led Centre’s proposal

February 21, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
A farmer wears a makeshift mask to protect himself from tear gas fired by the police, at the site where farmers are marching towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana on February 21, 2024.

A farmer wears a makeshift mask to protect himself from tear gas fired by the police, at the site where farmers are marching towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana on February 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tear gas shells were fired by Haryana security personnel after some young farmers were heading towards the multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border point at Punjab and Haryana on February 21.

After Haryana Police lobbed tear gas canisters at around 11 am, young farmers ran for cover.

Also read: Why are farmers protesting again? | Explained

Farmers, protesting at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march today after they rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Thousands of farmers, who began the march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana since then.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver.

