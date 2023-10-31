HamberMenu
Nearly 1.68 lakh people died in 4.61 lakh road accidents in 2022: Road Ministry report

The report titled 'Road accidents in India — 2022' said this marks an 11.9% year-on-year rise in accidents and a 9.4% increase in fatalities.

October 31, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A total of 4,61,312 road accidents occurred in 2022, which claimed 1,68,491 lives, while 4,43,366 people were injured, according to a new report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The report titled 'Road accidents in India — 2022' said this marks an 11.9% year-on-year rise in accidents and a 9.4% increase in fatalities. There was a 15.3% surge in the number of people getting injured in 2022.

As per the report, during 2022, a total of 4,61,312 accidents were recorded in the country, of which, 1,51,997 (32.9%) took place on the National Highways (NH), including expressways, 1,06,682 (23.1%) on State Highways (SH) and the remaining 2,02,633 (43.9%) on other roads.

"Out of the total of 1,68,491 fatalities reported in 2022, 61,038 (36.2%) were on National Highways, 41,012 (24.3%) were on State Highways and 66,441 (39.4%) were on other roads," it added.

The annual report is based on the data/information received from Police Departments of States/UTs on a calendar year basis in standardised formats as provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) under the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) base project.

