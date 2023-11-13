November 13, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST

EAM Jaishankar meets U.K. PM Rishi Sunak in London

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on November 11. Mr. Jaishankar is visiting the U.K. on an official trip to progress the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, and to hold meetings with his counterpart, U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

EU condemns Hamas for ‘using Gaza hospitals, civilians as human shields’

The EU on November 12 condemned Hamas for using “hospitals and civilians as human shields” in Gaza, while also urging Israel to show “maximum restraint” to protect civilians from the war it is waging.

People across India revel in Deepavali; Delhi sees best air quality in last eight years

Buildings were decorated with earthen lamps and colourful lights as people across the country celebrated Deepavali with pomp on Sunday and a relatively better air quality than in previous years brought much relief to revellers in Delhi.

Israeli PM Netanyahu says ‘there could be’ potential deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. media on November 12 a deal could be afoot to free hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, but declined to provide details for fear of scuttling the potential plan.

IND vs NED | India defeats Netherlands by 160 runs; ends league stage with 9 straight wins

The Diwali weekend spirit was in vogue at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and India contributed some non-polluting fireworks. The Men in Blue lit up the skies as first up Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul slammed fiery tons before the bowlers got to work with swirling kites for company.

ICC World Cup | Best wishes to Team India for semis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team on Sunday on its win against the Netherlands in a World Cup match and extended best wishes to the players for the semifinals.

Seven Israeli troops, 10 others injured in Hezbollah attack

Attacks by Lebanon's Hezbollah group Sunday, November 12, 2023 wounded seven Israeli troops and 10 other people, Israel's military and rescue services said. The clashes came as skirmishes between the Iran-backed group and Israeli military continue to intensify along the Lebanon-Israel border, threatening to escalate into another front in the Mideast's latest war.

Diwali celebrated at Sharda Devi temple in J&K for first time in 75 years

Numbers of earthen lamps lit the Teetwal hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday as Diwali was celebrated for the first time at the Mata Sharda Devi temple in the last 75 years, the organiser of the event claimed.

To keep lively dressing room atmosphere, you need good results: Rohit Sharma

Enjoying each other's company in a lively dressing room atmosphere has been possible due to good results and vice-versa is also true, said skipper Rohit Sharma after yet another clinical performance that took Indian team's victory count to nine on the bounce.

Ban on firecrackers flouted in Delhi despite Supreme Court order

People burst firecrackers in Shahpur Jat and Hauz Khas area. Several people were seen gathering at the park of the locality for bursting crackers. The intensity of bursting firecrackers increased after 4 p.m., but it was comparatively lesser than the last year.

U.S. military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean

Five U.S. servicepeople were killed when a military helicopter crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission, U.S. officials said on November 12.