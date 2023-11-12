Jaishankar meets Rishi Sunak in London

November 12, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - London

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on November 11. Mr. Jaishankar is visiting the U.K. on an official trip to progress the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, and to hold meetings with his counterpart, U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

“Delighted to call on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM Narendra Modi, “ Mr. Jaishankar said on X, posting photos of his meeting with Mr. Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy. Mr. Jaishankar’s wife, Kyoko Jaishankar, was also present.

“India and U.K. are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times,” Mr. Jaishankar wrote. His visit comes as India and the U.K. continue to discuss a Free Trade agreement — the immediate focus of their strategic relationship. Other issues, such as India’s concern with Khalistani activity in the U.K. and a potential India visit by Mr. Sunak are also being discussed.