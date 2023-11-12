HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaishankar meets Rishi Sunak in London

“India and U.K. are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times,” Mr. Jaishankar wrote on X.

November 12, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - London

Sriram Lakshman
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, and his wife, pose with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, left, and his wife at 10 Downing Street in London on November 12, 2023.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, and his wife, pose with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, left, and his wife at 10 Downing Street in London on November 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on November 11. Mr. Jaishankar is visiting the U.K. on an official trip to progress the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, and to hold meetings with his counterpart, U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

“Delighted to call on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM Narendra Modi, “ Mr. Jaishankar said on X, posting photos of his meeting with Mr. Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy. Mr. Jaishankar’s wife, Kyoko Jaishankar, was also present.

“India and U.K. are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times,” Mr. Jaishankar wrote. His visit comes as India and the U.K. continue to discuss a Free Trade agreement — the immediate focus of their strategic relationship. Other issues, such as India’s concern with Khalistani activity in the U.K. and a potential India visit by Mr. Sunak are also being discussed.

ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak ‘keen’ to visit India, but many difficult issues remain in FTA: U.K. envoy
Related Topics

India / United Kingdom / diplomacy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.