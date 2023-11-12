HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICC World Cup | Best wishes to Team India for semis: PM Modi

PM Modi’s congralutory message to Team India comes after its victory over the Netherlands on Deepavali day.

November 12, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
India’s Rohit Sharma celebrates after winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match over Netherlands, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

India’s Rohit Sharma celebrates after winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match over Netherlands, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team on Sunday on its win against the Netherlands in a World Cup match and extended best wishes to the players for the semifinals.

K L Rahul's century and Shreyas Iyer's 128 lit up the Diwali day as India mowed down the Netherlands by 160 runs here on Sunday, registering its ninth consecutive victory in the showpiece event.

It helped India finish the league engagements with 18 points and the players will now move to Mumbai for the high-stakes semifinal clash against New Zealand on Wednesday.

"Diwali becomes even more special thanks to our cricket team! Congratulations to Team India on their fantastic victory against the Netherlands! Such an impressive display of skill and teamwork," Mr. Modi said on X.

"Best wishes for the Semis! India is elated," he added.

Related Topics

World Cup Cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.