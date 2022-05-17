Morning Digest | India-Nepal ties are as ancient as the Himalayas, says PM Modi in Lumbini; Sri Lankan PM Ranil asks people to ‘prepare to make some sacrifices’, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba watches after offering prayers at the Mayadevi temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, which marks Gautama Buddha's birth anniversary, in Lumbini on May 16, 2022.

Nepal people ‘equally happy’ for Ram temple in Ayodhya: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday referred to the common cultural heritage of India and Nepal and said the Nepalese people were “equally happy” as the temple for Lord Ram was under construction at Ayodhya.

Next couple of months ‘most difficult’ for Sri Lankans: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday warned citizens that the coming months would be the “most difficult ones” of their lives, with likely 15-hour power cuts, and a further price increase in fuel and gas, just as he outlined plans to arrest the island’s rapid economic decline.

BJP takes stock of preparations for upcoming Assembly elections

The BJP’s two-day brainstorming session in Gujarat that began on Sunday took stock of the preparations for the Assembly elections.

‘Migration of border villagers adding to Army’s challenges along LAC’

The migration of border villagers has added to the challenges the Indian Army has been facing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in trying to match the rapid enhancement of infrastructure and operational capabilities by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

Mundka fire: Bio samples of 26 persons collected so far

The Delhi police on Monday said they have so far collected the biological samples of 26 people whose family members remain missing and are believed to have died in the massive fire at a building in Mundka here.

India, France carry out second joint patrol in Southern Indian Ocean

The navies of India and France concluded their second joint patrolling in the South-Western Indian Ocean last week, while an Australian P-8 maritime patrol aircraft is expected in India next month on a reciprocal visit, underscoring India’s continued focus on expanding maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Kejriwal attacks BJP over bulldozer drives, Kashmiri pandits’ safety

BJP calls CM’s statements “baseless and illogical”, say Kejriwal creating ‘terror’ in minds of Delhiites.

U.S. in mourning, outrage after ‘racist’ mass shooting

The police commissioner for the U.S. city in western New York, Joseph Gramaglia, told reporters the 18-year-old suspect did “reconnaissance” on the predominantly Black area surrounding Tops Friendly Market and drove there from his hometown of Conklin, more than 322 km away.

Kerala did virtually nothing for Endosulfan victims for 5 years: SC

The Supreme Court has slammed the Kerala government for doing “virtually nothing” for Endosulfan pesticide exposure victims. The court said the State’s inaction was “appalling” and amounted to a breach of the apex court’s 2017 judgment, which had ordered the State to pay ₹5 lakh each to the victims in three months.

Gyanvapi court order undermines Places of Worship Act, 1991

Reacting to the Varanasi Court order to seal the place where the Shivling was discovered during the survey of Gyanvapi mosque, Opposition leaders and academicians expressed fear that the order undermines “The Places of Worship Act, 1991”, which prohibits intervention in any religious place barring Ayodhya.

Gaming sector witnessing a major shift in India: Dell

The gaming sector is witnessing a major shift in India with new investments coming up and new products being unveiled, said Dell Technologies.

IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals defeats Punjab Kings by 17 runs

Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs in an IPL match here on Monday, May 16, 2022, to inch closer towards play-offs qualification as they climbed to fourth place in the points table.