Gaming sector witnessing a major shift in India: Dell

Bengaluru

The gaming sector is witnessing a major shift in India with new investments coming up and new products being unveiled, said Dell Technologies.

“The gaming sector is witnessing a major shift in India with new investments and new gaming titles being launched every month. Also, many in the country are making a career in gaming,” said Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India.

India has immense potential for the gaming industry to grow and Dell with its gaming range of laptops has always been at the forefront of it, he added.

Consumer awareness for gaming PCs was on the rise, the company said. “There is also a growing curiosity for optimal hardware and necessary skilling across tier-1, 2, and 3 towns,” Dell said in a statement.

Dell Technologies on Monday announced the launch of G15 5520 and G15 5521 special edition (SE) gaming PCs. These budget gaming PCs would provide the optimal balance of performance, design, and improved cooling systems, Dell claimed.