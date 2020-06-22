Morning Digest: WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, Chinese media lauds Modi’s speech on Ladakh face-off, and more

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 1,83,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the U.S. next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in from India.

The Chinese media welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the border, made at Friday’s all-party meet, saying they would pave the way for de-escalation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National People’s Party (NPP) are pursuing the possibility of patching up in Manipur to bring the Nongthombam Biren government back on rails.

The June 15 clash at Galwan Valley, which claimed 20 Indian soldiers in the worst violence since 1967, has left the entire border architecture, carefully built by India and China to maintain peace, in the heap of history, says Gautam Bambawale, former Indian Ambassador to China and Pakistan. India’s relations with China have reached a inflection point that will require a fundamental reassessment of its China policy.

The Union Health Ministry said the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been able to effectively bring down the COVID-19 spread in Dharavi.

An endangered species of monkey, found only in Assam and parts of Bhutan, has a far-from-golden trait — forced abortion.

Amphibious vessel INS Airavat set sail from Male in Maldives to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu with 198 Indians on Sunday under the next phase of Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate citizens from overseas.

Nearly three-fourths of 60 patients to die of COVID-19 in Bhopal were survivors of the gas tragedy which compromised their immunity significantly leaving them vulnerable to the illness, said survivors’ groups.

Faced with a financing shortfall for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Jal Shakti Ministry is pitching for additional funding of ₹82,000 crore from the 15th Finance Commission for the project to provide drinking water tap connections to every rural household by 2024. Only 18% of households are currently covered.

As investigators in Sri Lanka move into the “final stages” of the probe into the April 2019 Easter terror bombings, concerns over apparent lack of adherence to due process have risen from several quarters.

Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy has been recommended for the Arjuna award by chief National badminton coach P. Gopi Chand after the Badminton Association of India ignored him for a second successive year due to disciplinary issues.