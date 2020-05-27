Other States

Parts of Raj Bhavan in Bhopal declared as containment area

Six residents of employees’ quarters on campus test positive

The Bhopal district administration on Wednesday declared part of the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan as a containment area as six residents of the employees’ quarters on campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Governor has tested negative for the illness,” confirmed Ajay Varma, Press Officer to the Governor. “All the caretakers have also tested negative and shifted to guest rooms to break their possible contact with the affected area,” he said.

The son of a vehicle cleaner residing on the campus had tested positive two days ago, prompting sampling of others. “Four of his family members, including the father, have tested positive. And another staff member also tested positive,” said Mr. Varma.

Home quarantine

The houses of the infected have been declared epicentres, and a containment area thrown around them. All residents within the area have been home quarantined.

Only one locality for employees was affected, while the other one was out of the containment area, said Mr. Varma. “The Governor is continuing his daily business following social distancing norms and taking precautions,” he added.

District officials have sanitised the campus. Whereas, a survey to detect influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections will be undertaken in the area.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:46:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/parts-of-raj-bhavan-in-bhopal-declared-as-containment-area/article31690518.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY