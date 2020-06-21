Badminton | Gopi Chand recommends Prannoy for Arjuna Award

Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy has been recommended for the Arjuna award by chief National badminton coach P. Gopi Chand after the Badminton Association of India ignored him for a second successive year due to disciplinary issues.
On June 2, BAI had recommended Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Sameer Verma for Arjuna award, leaving out Prannoy.
“Same old story. Guy who has medals in CWG and Asian Championships not even recommended by the association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended. #waah #thiscountryisajoke,” Prannoy had said in his now-deleted tweet.
It has emerged now that Prannoy’s name was recommended by Gopi Chand on June 3 in his capacity as a Khel Ratna Award recipient.
“Gopi Chand recommended Prannoy for Arjuna on June 3 after BAI decided not to send his name. He did it as a winner of Khel Ratna and not as the chief India coach. He was not aware of the disciplinary issues,” a source close to the development said.
Gopi , however, refused to comment on the issue, while Prannoy didn’t respond despite repeated calls.
On Friday, Prannoy was served a showcause notice asking him to respond for his outburst against BAI within 15 days.
“There are several instances of disciplinary issues with Prannoy. The Federation had been very tolerant all this while but in the recent past, his attitude has forced BAI to take action and also relook at the disciplinary policies,” BAI secretary Ajay Singhania had said.
