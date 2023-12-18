GIFT a SubscriptionGift
33 more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of Winter Session

The 33 MPs were suspended days after 14 others were handed the same penalty for disrupting the Winter Session by demanding a statement on the Parliament security breach

December 18, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition MPs raise slogans in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 18, 2023

Opposition MPs raise slogans in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 18, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

As many as 33 Opposition members, including Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were suspended from Lok Sabha on December 18, 2023, days after 14 MPs were suspended for raising slogans demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session Day 11 updates

The total number of Lok Sabha MPs under suspension in the Winter Session now stands at 46. In addition to these, Derek O’Brien is the sole Rajya Sabha MP to face suspension.

Parliament security breach: Accused tried to destroy phones

The 30 MPs suspended by the Speaker today were: Kalyan Banerjee, A. Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, Aparupa Poddar, Prasun Banerjee, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, G. Selvam, C.N. Annadurai, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dr. T. Sumathy, K. Navaskani, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy. N.K. Premachandran, Saugata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Asit Kumar Mal, Kaushalendra Kumar, Anto Antony, S.S. Palanimanickam, Thirunavukkarasar, Pratima Mondal, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, K. Muraleedharan, Sunil Kumar Mondal, S. Ramalingam, K. Suresh, Amar Singh, Rajmohan Unnithan, Gaurav Gogoi, and T.R. Baalu.

Three other MPs have been suspended pending report from the Privileges Committee for “creating disorder in the House”.

On his suspension from the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government had “reached heights of tyranny”.

“All leaders, including me, have been suspended. We have been demanding for days to reinstate our MPs who were suspended earlier and that the Home Minister come to the House and give a statement. He gives statements to the TV every day and he can speak a little in the Parliament too regarding what is being done by the Government for the security of the Parliament... Today’s Government has reached the heights of tyranny... We wanted discussion...” he said.

