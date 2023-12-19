GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 12 Live updates | Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned to meet at 12 p.m.

Floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties, many of whom are suspended, met at Mallikarjun Kharge’s Parliament chamber on Tuesday morning to decide the next course of action.

December 19, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of attacking democracy and Parliament.

Congress president and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of attacking democracy and Parliament. | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after 78 members of Parliament, including 33 Opposition members from Lok Sabha, and 45 members from the Rajya Sabha were suspended, proceedings in the Parliament were off to a rocky start. While Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes, Rajya Sabha managed to record a mere twenty minutes of work. Both Houses will resume at 12 p.m.

Amid frequent adjournments and Opposition protests, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. In Lok Sabha, The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, was introduced and The Post Office Bill, 2023, was passed.

The mass suspension of Opposition members from both Houses of Parliament prompted the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners to speak in one voice against the BJP. Congress President and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of attacking democracy and Parliament.

The winter session will continue till December 22, 2023.

Follow here for Live updates:
  • December 19, 2023 11:22
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

    Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refuses to admit four notices under Rule 267.

  • December 19, 2023 11:11
    Rajya Sabha: Protests grow louder as proceedings continue
  • December 19, 2023 11:08
    Lok Sabha adjourned within minutes of commencement

    The Lower House was adjourned within minutes of commencement owing to continued protests by members of the Opposition benches. They objected to the suspension of 78 MPs, from both houses combined on Monday. 

    Further, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also expressed his disapproval to the use of placards containing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s morphed images. Mr Joshi held the Opposition, displaying placards with morphed pictures of the Prime Minister, were acting in desperation. Referring to the recent performance of his party in the Hindi heartland states, Mr Joshi said the people had made their verdict known and have posed their faith in Mr Modi’s leadership. He added that they (the Opposition) would not return to power again in states where they managed to secure a victory. 

  • December 19, 2023 11:06
    Rajya Sabha: Members lay papers on the Table

    MPs ask Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to address notices under Rule 267, he said they will be take up at the appropriate stage.

  • December 19, 2023 11:04
    Proceedings commence in the Lok Sabha amid continued protests

    Amid protests by members of the Opposition benches, proceedings commence in the Lower House. Speaker Om Birla observing the display of placards, urges members to return to their places. He raises displeasure over members storming towards the Chair. 

  • December 19, 2023 11:02
    Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

    The Upper House begins on a relatively quieter note as 45 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended on Monday.

    Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar begins the day by extending birthday greetings.

