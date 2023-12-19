December 19, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

A day after 78 members of Parliament, including 33 Opposition members from Lok Sabha, and 45 members from the Rajya Sabha were suspended, proceedings in the Parliament were off to a rocky start. While Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes, Rajya Sabha managed to record a mere twenty minutes of work. Both Houses will resume at 12 p.m.

Amid frequent adjournments and Opposition protests, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. In Lok Sabha, The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, was introduced and The Post Office Bill, 2023, was passed.

The mass suspension of Opposition members from both Houses of Parliament prompted the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners to speak in one voice against the BJP. Congress President and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of attacking democracy and Parliament.

The winter session will continue till December 22, 2023.