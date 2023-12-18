GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM or Home Minister must make statement in Parliament on security breach: CPI

CPI general secretary D. Raja, who is in Bhubaneswar to attend a two-day national executive meeting of the party, termed the incident as a "serious breach of security"

December 18, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
CPI General Secretary D Raja. File

CPI General Secretary D Raja. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Asserting that the INDIA alliance is determined to end the BJP rule in the country, CPI general secretary D. Raja on December 18 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Union Home Minister Amit Shah must make a statement in Parliament on the security breach.

Also read: Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE updates | Protests continue to disrupt proceedings in both houses

Mr. Raja, who is in Bhubaneswar to attend a two-day national executive meeting of the party, termed the incident as a "serious breach of security".

"The PM or the Union Home Minister must make a statement on the floor of Parliament. Tell the nation how serious it is. Outside the House, they keep making comments here and there. But they do not take Parliament seriously," he said.

A day before the INDIA alliance’s crucial meeting on December 19, Mr. Raja said, "The election results of the five States have demonstrated that unity of secular and democratic forces is needed to defeat the anti-people, pro-corporate BJP government." He said the success of the Congress and the CPI combined in Telangana is encouraging.

Noting that the national executive of the CPI has congratulated its Telangana unit and people of the State for the success, Mr. Raja said, "Arrogance of BJP leadership and their polarisation efforts are rising as 2024 Parliamentary election approaches." The CPI, as part of the INDIA alliance, is determined to defeat the BJP and ensure the victory of democratic and secular forces by working towards the unity of all left, democratic and secular forces in the country.

