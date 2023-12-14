GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha Secretariat suspends 8 personnel for Parliament security breach: sources

Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra

December 14, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour and released yellow gas.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament, sources said on December 14.

Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

