Lok Sabha Secretariat suspends 8 personnel for Parliament security breach: sources

December 14, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament, sources said on December 14.

Also read: Smoke canister strike by two visitors sets off chaos in Lok Sabha

Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.