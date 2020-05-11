National

Modi hails those at forefront of research to defeat COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The PM’s remarks come on National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of the underground nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran in 1998

On the National Technology Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all those at the forefront of research and innovation to defeat coronavirus and remembered the “exceptional achievement” of the country’s scientists in carrying out the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests.

The National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan’s Pokhran.

On this day in 1998, India successfully conducted first of its five nuclear tests under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history,” Mr. Modi said in a series of tweets.

Read our full coverage on Vajpayee, a statesman, an orator and poet

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make, he said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The Prime Minister said, “Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat coronavirus.”

Mr. Modi said he hoped that the humankind will keep harnessing technology to create a healthier and better planet.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 9:34:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/modi-hails-those-at-forefront-of-research-to-defeat-covid-19/article31554499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY