MHA sets up panel to probe violation of legal provisions by three NGOs linked to Congress

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to probe the violation of various legal provisions by three NGOs — Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.
A senior official of the Enforcement Directorate will head the committee.
All the three NGOs are linked to the Congress.
An MHA spokesperson tweeted on Wednesday, “MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc. by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.
Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee.”
The composition of the committee is not known yet.
Recently, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, continuously received donations from the Chinese embassy between 2006-09.
The allegations came in the middle of the worrying build-up of Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and the June 15 incident at Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.
