Match words with actions, India tells China

Beijing sought to effect unilateral change LAC status in Eastern Ladakh, says MEA

India on Friday said it expected China to “match its words with actions” on abiding by agreements on the border, a day after Beijing said the responsibility lay entirely with India for the current crisis on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“The situation that we have seen since the last six months has been a result of the actions of the Chinese side which has sought to effect a unilateral change in status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. These actions are in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocol on ensuring peace and tranquility along the LAC in the India-China border areas,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. He added that a “core issue” was that “both sides need to strictly follow the various bilateral agreements and protocols in their entirety” which require there “should not be amassing of troops”.

“We have taken note of the Chinese side’s statement that it observes ‘strictly the agreements between the two sides and is committed to resolving the border issue through dialogue and safeguarding peace and tranquility’ in the border areas. We expect that the Chinese side will match its words with actions,” he said.

China on Thursday had said “the responsibility totally lies with the Indian side” for the LAC situation, with the Foreign Ministry in Beijing responding to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s statement during an interaction with a think-tank that China had violated border agreements by deploying a large number of soldiers along the border.

‘Differing explanations’

Mr. Jaishankar had said China had given India “five differing explanations” for its unprecedented deployment of forces on the LAC this summer. “The Chinese have literally brought tens of thousands of soldiers in full military preparation mode right to the LAC in Ladakh. Naturally the relationship would be profoundly disturbed by this,” he had said.

Mr. Srivastava said both sides have “continued to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels”.

“It is our expectation that the further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquility as early as possible,” he said.

The last round of Corps Commander talks was held on November 6, and both sides are yet to agree on a plan to disengage. China has not shown a willingness, Indian officials say, to return to the status quo prior to May’s transgressions by the PLA, and has demanded India first pull back from the strategic heights it occupied in late August as it responded to China’s moves.

Row over stamp

Mr. Srivastava also disputed China’s statements this week about the cancellation of issuing commemorative stamps to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, with a number of planned activities disrupted by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the border crisis.

China’s State Post Bureau said this week it had cancelled the commemorative stamps, and the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said the reason was the “Indian side had not given feedback before launch time agreed by both sides”.

Mr. Srivastava said this was “factually incorrect”. The release of the stamps was one of the activities agreed to mark the anniversary, but “there had been no discussion on any launch date with any Chinese authorities for this activity”.

“It may also be noted that the launch of the 70th anniversary celebrations itself has not taken place yet, and therefore, the issue of going ahead with joint activities under its ambit does not arise,” he said.