China’s rise one of the most defining moments of 21st century, says CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat

It has attracted a great deal of attention in recent years, according to him

In the midst of conflicts in the last three decades, global financial crisis and mushrooming of many multilateral organisations, China’s rise has been one of the most defining moments of the 21st century, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday.

He also stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had turned from a global health crisis to an economic crisis with global ramifications.

“In recent years, China’s economic and military rise, coupled with competition to increase influence in the region, has attracted a great deal of attention. At present, there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in support of various missions. For now, by and large, the region has remained peaceful, albeit under contestation,” Gen. Rawat said, talking of the developments in the Indo-Pacific at the Global Security Summit.

On the post-COVID situation, Gen. Rawat said the world was entering a new geopolitical phase likely to be based on nationalism, protectionism, and strategic realignments.

“We are, and we will, continue to witness rise of nationalism, economic patriotism, shift towards buying local brands, need to take back supply chains and shifting of strategic industries within the country’s boundaries even at the cost of increased production costs,” he said.

The world is moving away from globalisation to de-globalisation regionalism to what is perhaps glocalisation, the CDS stated.

Talking of India’s positional advantage in the IOR, Gen. Rawat said the peninsular projection into the IOR astride vital sea lanes stretching from the Suez Canal and the Persian Gulf to the Malacca Strait was a “key enabler of our ability to engage freely in maritime trade and commerce.”

“We need to build capabilities to execute operations in response to requests from friendly foreign countries like Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), search and rescue, protection of vital Sea Lanes of Communication (SLOCS), non-combat evacuation operations and robust protection of our island territories,” he remarked.

At the same time, he also underscored that for a country like India, security of land borders remained the primary concern and, therefore, there was a need to develop integrated structures to ensure modernisation programmes undertaken by our armed forces were based on careful assessment of threats and challenges.

“Today, we are facing increasing security challenges and the best guarantee for peace and stability is to have dissuasive deterrence,” Gen. Rawat noted.

Stating that in the military field, technology must become a means of deterrence and not a source of destruction, he added that India’s approach to security therefore needed to shift from a “unilateral to multilateral mode,” which mandated increasing training engagements with partner nations in order to fructify a joint response in the future.