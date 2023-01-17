Man attempts to hug Rahul Gandhi during Bhart Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

January 17, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Hoshiarpur (Punjab)

A man rushed towards Rahul Gandhi and tried to hug him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra Hoshiarpur on January 17 but was pushed away by Congress leaders accompanying him.

However, police said it was not a breach of security.

In a video of the incident, the man wearing a jacket could be seen rushing towards the Congress MP and trying to embrace him. However, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party workers accompanying Mr. Gandhi stopped him and pushed him away.

#WATCH | Punjab: A man tried to hug Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hoshiarpur, was later pulled away by workers.



(Source: Congress social media) pic.twitter.com/aybyojZ1ps — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

The Congress had last month written to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging “security breaches” during the Yatra in the National Capital and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Mr. Gandhi and others taking part in the yatra.

Dismissing the allegations, the government had said “full” security arrangements were made for Mr. Gandhi in accordance with laid-down guidelines but he himself “violated” security protocols 113 times since 2020.

The yatra resumed from Tanda in Hoshiarpur on Jan. 17 morning as part of its Punjab leg, amid biting cold conditions. The march will halt for the night at Mukerian.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Mr. Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

On Jan. 14, the march was suspended for 24 hours in view of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary death. The MP had suffered a cardiac arrest during the yatra. The march had resumed on Jan. 15 afternoon in Jalandhar.

The Punjab leg of the march began on Jan. 11 from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. The yatra took a break on Jan. 13 in view of Lohri festival.