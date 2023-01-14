HamberMenu
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary passes away

Chaudhary was rushed to the hospital during the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ludhiana today

January 14, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Santokh Chaudhary. File photo: Twitter/@SSChaudharyMP

Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away on January 14 in Ludhiana after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Chaudhary was 76-years-old.

According to ANI, Chaudhary was rushed to the hospital during the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ludhiana today. Chaudhary was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur where he fainted.

Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa confirmed the demise, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann extended his condolences on Twitter. Mr. Bajwa, who was also at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in Phagwara where he died.

Chaudhary had been representing the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency from 2014. He had previously held a position as a minister in the Punjab cabinet.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal here Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg.

(With inputs from PTI)

