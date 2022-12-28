Congress wants tighter security for Bharat Jodo Yatra

December 28, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to express concern about security breaches in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, urging Mr. Shah to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of all the Bharat Yatris.

The letter comes just days before the yatra resumes its onward march through the sensitive State of Punjab and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) from January 3.

Mr. Venugopal said that there were multiple breaches in security when the yatra entered Delhi. He also cited an FIR [First Information Report] filed against “unknown miscreants”, who allegedly belonged to the Haryana State Intelligence unit, for illegally entering the containers at the yatra’s camp site in Sohna.

The Congress leader also alleged that “to harass participants and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is interrogating people who participated.”

Talking about the Delhi leg, Mr. Venugopal wrote: “The security of yatra was compromised on multiple occasions and the Delhi Police completely failed to control the surging crowds and maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who has Z+ Security. The situation was so severe that Congress workers and Bharat Yatris walking with Rahul Gandhi had to form a security perimeter. At the same time, Delhi Police remained mute spectators”.

Noting that the Congress has lost its former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi for the sake of the country’s unity and intergrity, Mr. Venugopal added: “Bharat Jodo Yatra is a padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the country. The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders.”

“Moving forward, Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter the sensitive state of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in the next phase starting from January 3, 2022. In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Shri Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Mr. Venugopal told the Home Minister in his letter.

The Congress general secretary has also held consultations with the Congress units in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab regarding the yatra’s preparations and called J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha earlier in the week to request for cooperation with regard to security.