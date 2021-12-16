Lakhimpur Kheri | ‘Sack Ajay Mishra’ call roils Parliament

Rahul Gandhi persists with demand in Lok Sabha.

Protests by Opposition members demanding the sacking of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni after a Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) found criminal conspiracy behind the death of eight people in Lakhimpur Kheri led to the adjournment of both Houses of Parliament for the second day on Thursday.

Mr. Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, is one of the key accused and the SIT report alleges criminal conspiracy behind the incident.

Protests began almost as soon as the Lok Sabha convened in the morning. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked to speak on his starred question on cases of suicides by those involved in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and how many such enterprises were in distress. Instead of putting his question, Mr. Gandhi raised the issue of Mr. Ajay Mishra’s continuation in the government post the SIT report. “This government should now sack this Minister,” he stated. Mr. Gandhi, also made strongly worded statements alluding to Mr. Mishra’s alleged involvement in the case and some words of them were later expunged from the House records. He said at least three times that action must be taken against the Mr. Mishra, the least of which was to remove him from the Council of Ministers.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged Mr. Gandhi to stick to the format of the Question Hour and only put the question for which he had been called. Mr. Gandhi persisted in raising the Lakhimpur Kheri issue and demanded Mr. Mishra’s sacking.

Minister’s query

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi pointed to Opposition members in the well of the House and Mr. Gandhi, stating, “how can it be that Congress MPs are in the well and also want to ask questions from their seats. I ask that they be recalled to their seats.”

Mr. Birla then adjourned the House till 2 p.m.- within eight minutes of the convening of the House. When the House reconvened at 2 p.m., Opposition members, including those from Trinamool Congress (TMC) trooped into the well of the House, raised slogans and waved placards demanding action against Mr. Ajay Mishra.

In the din, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav introduced the Biological Diversity Bill and BJP member P.P. Chaudhary, who heads the Joint Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill, tabled his panel’s report. Soon after, Biju Janata Dal leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day.

With repeated adjournments, sources said, the government could explore the possibility of curtailing the winter session once its financial business of getting the supplementary demands for grants is passed in the Lok Sabha. However, the Business Advisory Committeeof the House that met on Thursday discussed the agenda of the House until December 23, last day of the session as per the original schedule.

In Rajys Sabha

On its part, the Rajya Sabha functioned for a total of 12 minutes. The Opposition parties moved multiple adjournment motions demanding a debate on farmers death in Lakhimpur Kheri and Mr. Ashish Mishra involvement. The first adjournment came when Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to admit the Opposition motions on the issue and in the face of persistent protests. At 2:00 p.m. again, the Opposition raised protests over the issue, leading to an adjournment within three minutes.