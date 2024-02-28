GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on improving tax compliance in tourism sector gets under way

February 28, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

TRIOS-2024, a Goods and Services Tax (GST) event bringing State and Central GST officers and business entities under one roof for training, began in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The two-day workshop, which opened at Mascot Hotel, is being organised by the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Kochi. Improving tax compliance in the tourism and hospitality sector forms the theme of the training, a statement said.

Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas, who was chief guest at the event, said such training sessions are relevant and highly useful at a time when the state is implementing new ventures in the tourism sector. Minu Pramod, Additional Director General of NACIN underlined the importance of partnerships in building the capacity of Central and State GST Officers and empowering the trade community for maximised revenue collection. In all, 170 members from Central, State GST and trade are attending the workshop.

T. G. Venkatesh, Commissioner, GST and Central Excise, Thiruvananthapuram; K. Biju, Secretary, PWD and Tourism; Abraham Renn, Special Commissioner, State GST, and Rajeswari R. Nair, Additional Director, NACIN, spoke. The training will conclude on Thursday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.