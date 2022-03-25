Two Kerala start-ups bag top prizes in Convergence India Expo

Recognition in pitching competition

Two enterprises supported by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) have emerged winners in the pitching competition at Convergence India Expo 2022 held in New Delhi on Friday.

Troncart Solutions Pvt Ltd and Riod Logic bagged the first and second prize respectively in the IIT Patna Incubation Centre pitch competition organised at the 29th edition of the three-day expo organised at Pragati Maidan.

Troncart received ₹1 lakh as prize money, besides being given incubation opportunities by IIT Patna Incubation Centre. Runner-up Riod Logic will also be given incubation opportunities.

Meanwhile, two other KSUM startups — Chargemod and Le Orion Pvt Ltd — entered the finals of North Star Dubai Pitch competition held on the sidelines of the expo. One winner of this competition will receive a sponsored trip (for two people from the winning start-up) to the Dubai North Star expo.

Lauding the achievement, KSUM CEO John M. Thomas said the unique solutions presented by these start-ups highlight the talent pool and strength of Kerala’s start-up ecosystem. “KSUM start-ups have received immense recognition at the event and they were able to benefit from the interactions with industry people. It was one of their best exposures as they bagged business opportunities and held discussions with investors,” he added.

Around 15 start-ups from across the country were selected for competitions held in three categories. Notably, four start-ups from Kerala entered the finals of two competitions.

A contingent of 22 KUSM start-ups belonging to various domains participated in the expo. They got networking and business opportunities, and one-on-one meetings with investors.

Founded in 2018 by Aneez Ahamed, Pratheesh V. Nair and Aneesh Chandran, city-based Troncart offers FLOW metering system, a unique solution to calculate utility readings automatically.

Angamaly-based Riod, founded in 2017, is headed by Akhil Joy and Aneesh P.K. The start-up manufactures and develops IoT sensors along with RIOD Live platform that help sense, monitor, control and aggregate real-time data from fields.