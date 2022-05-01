Kerala to celebrate Id-ul-Fitr on Tuesday

Kazis declare Monday to be the 30th day of Ramzan as Shawwal new-moon was not sighted in Kerala

Kazis declare Monday to be the 30th day of Ramzan as Shawwal new-moon was not sighted in Kerala

Muslims in the State will celebrate Id-ul-Fitr on Tuesday after completing 30 days of Ramzan fasting. It-ul-Fitr is the culmination of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Although people as well as the Kazis eagerly waited for the sighting of the Shawwal new-moon on Sunday evening, the crescent was sighted nowhere in the State. After nearly 90 minutes’ wait, Kazis declared Monday as the 30th day of Ramzan and Tuesday as the day of Id-ul-Fitr.

Leading among the Kazis were Grand Mufti of India Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, secretary K. Alikutty Musliar, Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, M.T. Abdulla Musliar, and Kozhikode Kazi Syed Mohammed Koya Jamalullaili Thangal.

“A Muslim should be happy because they are getting one more day of fasting in Ramzan,” said Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari.

Frenzied shopping

Towns in Palakkad and Malappuram districts witnessed frenzied shopping on Sunday as people appeared to be in a festive mood after COVID-19 had dampened celebrations in the last two years. Textile shops witnessed the heaviest crowds followed by footwear and fancy shops. For traders, it was an occasion to salvage the business lost because of COVID-19.

Major textile shops appointed additional employees temporarily to handle the Id business. Following COVID-19, many salespersons had lost their jobs. Meat and poultry merchants replenished their stocks in view of Id-ul-Fitr. Their enthusiasm vanished around 8 p.m. on Sunday as Kazis declared Id to be on Tuesday.

Obligatory charity

Id Gahs will be held all over the State on Tuesday morning. Men, women, and children will attend Id prayers in Id Gahs and mosques between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Tuesday. People will reach out to the poor with an obligatory charity called Zakat-ul-Fitr, which will mark the finale of Ramzan. Bagfuls of rice will be distributed among the poor from Monday evening.

When majority Sunni Muslims will conduct this obligatory charity individually, Mujahid and Jama’at groups will give their Zakat-ul-Fitr collectively. Unlike the normal Zakat (charity), Zakat-ul-Fitr is a form of quick relief to fulfill the needs of the poorest in society on the day of Id. It is obligatory on every Muslim who possesses some food in excess of their requirement for a day and night.

According to Islamic scholars, Zakat-ul-Fitr has two purposes: it compensates a person’s shortcomings during fasting, and it provides the indigent with a means to celebrate the festival without having to ask for charity.