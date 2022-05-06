Rain casts a shadow over Pooram fireworks 

Forecast of rain in coming days too

Pooram lovers are keeping their fingers crossed with rain clouds hovering over the district.

Thrissur has witnessed rain for the past three days and the organisers are concerned as there is prediction of rain for the coming days too.

The sample fireworks, the first round of fireworks at Thrissur Pooram, is on May 8. Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples, the main organisers of the Pooram, have already started digging holes for placing mortars at Thekkinkadu Maidan, the venue of the Pooram.

But the holes are filled with water as it rained for the past two days. Though the holes were covered with tarpaulin sheets, water is seeping in. The work restarted on Friday after removing water from the holes.

Sheena Suresh is the licensee for Thiruvambadi while P.C. Varghese is the licensee of Paramekkavu.

Lashing winds and heavy rain are hindering the work of the pandals too. Mammoth pandals at Manikandanal, Naikanal, and Naduvilal are another attraction of the Pooram. The rain has hit the number of visitors to the Pooram exhibitions too.

The preparations are in full swing for the Pooram, which is being celebrated after a break of two years due to the pandemic outbreak.