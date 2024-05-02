Protests against Kerala’s driving test reforms bring tests to a halt across State

May 02, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government’s bid to switch to the revised driving test format hit a stumbling block on the first day itself with driving schools across the State boycotting tests en masse on May 2, forcing the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to call off test proceedings for the day.

Driving schools associations, including unions affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), and the All Kerala Driving School Owners Association, who have been opposing the reforms, boycotted driving tests across Kerala on the day.

In Malappuram, members of a union affiliated to the CITU barricaded a ground, preventing entry of vehicles and candidates, in protest against the new reforms brought in by the Kerala government.

In Kozhikode, union members protested against the decision by wearing black badges and denying entry to vehicles and candidates to a venue where as many as 51 driving test candidates had booked slots for tests at Chevayur. However, no one turned up for the tests in the wake of the protests.

In several places across the State, including at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram, where candidates had booked slots for May 2, they failed to show up following the protests.

At other places across Kerala where people reached the test venues, the protesters did not allow them to enter the test venues.

In Kasaragod, MVD authorities informed the candidates that driving tests had been suspended until May 24.

Will go ahead with new format: Minister

Meanwhile, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar told the media that the State would go ahead with the revised driving test format.

He said the State has “no plans” to hold talks with the protesters against the backdrop of the banner of revolt raised by associations of driving schools.

The Minister also said a new circular would be issued soon suggesting the changes proposed by the MVD in the driving tests.

Protesters defiant

On the other hand, upping the ante against the new reforms, associations of driving school owners made it clear that they would boycott driving tests and learners’ tests until the order on reforms was withdrawn.

The MVD, in a circular in February 2024, revamped the driving test format by introducing angular parking, parallel parking, zig-zag driving, and gradient test, which shall be conducted on separate tracks, as part of the ground test. However, the department has decided not to implement all the reforms suggested in the revised test procedures as authorities are yet to arrange driving test venues for light vehicles needed for the revised test format.

As part of this, the department has decided to hold a road test first with some changes, and only those who clear the road test will be allowed to take the ground test.

Further, though the number of applicants taking the driving test with a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) and an assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI) was restricted to 30 a day, it has been decided not to enforce it strictly and to allow 60 applicants for the time being. However, a circular suggesting the changes was not issued, creating confusion among MVD officials.

As per the revised test format, in the category of ‘motorcycle with gear,’ only vehicles with gear operated by foot and with engine capacity above 95cc can be used for the driving test. Similarly, vehicles older than 15 years shall not be used for learning to drive or for licence tests starting May 2. Applicants taking driving tests on vehicles with automatic gear or automatic transmission and electric vehicles will not be able to drive vehicles with manual gear. These vehicles should also not be used for driving tests under the LMV (light motor vehicles) category, as per the new reforms.