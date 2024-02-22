Test procedures for driving licence revised in Kerala

February 22, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Motor Vehicles department has revised test procedures for driving licence for various categories of vehicles. In the category of ‘motorcycle with gear,’ only vehicles with gear operated by foot and with engine capacity above 95cc can be used for the driving test.

According to a circular issued by the Transport Commissioner on Thursday, vehicles older than 15 years shall not be used for learning driving and for licence tests from May 1. Only vehicles less than 15 years old should be used for the purpose.

Applicants taking driving test on vehicles with automatic gear/automatic transmission and electric vehicles will not be able to drive vehicles with manual gear. These vehicles should also not be used for driving test under the LMV (light motor vehicles) category.

The Part-II road test for motorcycles should be conducted on a road with vehicular traffic adhering to the provisions in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 15(3).

The ground test (Part-1) of the driving test in the LMV category will be revised to include angular parking, parallel parking, zig-zag driving, and gradient test, which shall be conducted on separate tracks. The number of applicants to take the driving test with a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) and an AMVI per day will be 30, 20 new applicants and 10 previously failed applicants.

If the number of unsuccessful candidates is less than 10, the shortfall in number can be filled by giving priority to those who had applied earlier and could not appear for the test.

Driving school owners should install a dashboard camera and vehicle location tracking device for recording the driving test of LMV category vehicles. After recording the test, the MVI shall return the memory card after transferring the data in office. The data shall be retained in the office for three months, says the circular.

As per Rule 24 (3) (viii) of the Central Motor Vehicles Act, it is stipulated that those who have a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Motor Mechanics from institutes approved by the Centre/ State governments and boards under the Technical Education department of the State government can become driving school instructors. Therefore, the circular states that those who have passed the regular course from such institutes should be considered eligible to be appointed as driving school instructors.