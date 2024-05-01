Amid protest, Kerala to switch to revised driving test format on May 2

May 01, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Amid the protest against the revised format of the driving tests, the State Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will switch to the new format of the driving test on May 2. However, the department will not implement all the reforms suggested in the revised test procedures as the authorities have yet to arrange driving test venues for light vehicles needed for the revised test format.

The MVD, in a recent circular, revamped the driving test format by introducing angular parking, parallel parking, zig-zag driving, and gradient test, which shall be conducted on separate tracks, as part of the ground test. Instead of this, the MVD will hold road tests first, and those who clear the road test will be allowed to attend the ‘H’ test at the driving test venues.

There would be some changes in the road test, and the Transport Commissioner will issue a circular suggesting the changes in the road tests. Though the number of applicants taking the driving test with a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) and an AMVI was restricted to 30 a day, it will not be implemented now, and 60 applicants will be considered for the time being.

In the category of ’motorcycle with gear,’ only vehicles with gear operated by foot and with engine capacity above 95cc can be used for the driving test. Similarly, vehicles older than 15 years shall not be used for learning driving and for licence tests from May 2. Applicants taking driving tests on vehicles with automatic gear/automatic transmission and electric vehicles will not be able to drive vehicles with manual gear.

These vehicles should also not be used for driving tests under the LMV (light motor vehicles) category, as per the new reforms. The members of the All Kerala Driving School Workers Union, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), who have been opposing the reforms, announced that they would boycott the new driving test reforms to be implemented in the State on May 2.