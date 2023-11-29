HamberMenu
Mar Thoma Church to get three episcopi

November 29, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Three priests who have been selected for bishopric in the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church will be consecrated as episcopi on December 2.

An official statement on Wednesday said the episcopal ordination of Fr. Saju. C. Pappachan, Fr. Joseph Daniel and Fr. Mathew. K. Chandy would be held at Thiruvalla. The three priests were professed as rambans at Ranni on October 2.

Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan will be the main celebrant on the occasion. Suffragan Metropolitan Euachim Mar Koorilos, Joseph Mar Barnabas and other bishops of the Church will be the co-celebrants. Thomas Mar Thimotheos will offer the sermon.

Theodosius Mar Thoma will preside over the felicitation meeting to be held after the consecration ceremony . Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III will deliver the homily. Cardinal Baselios Cleemies, Major archbishop and Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Church, will deliver the keynote address.

Archbishop Joris Vercammen, Joseph Mar Gregorios, Cyril Mar Baselios, Panakkad Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, Swami Gururatnam Gjnana Tapasvi, Mathew. T. Thomas, MLA, and animal conservationist Sosamma Iype will speak .

