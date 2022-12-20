  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Malappuram erupts in joy as Argentina wins World Cup

December 20, 2022 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Argentina fans celebrating the team’s World Cup victory by distributing free biriyani in Malappuram on Monday.

Argentina fans celebrating the team’s World Cup victory by distributing free biriyani in Malappuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Thousands of football fans of Argentina and Messi celebrated the Latin American country’s victory in the finals of the Qatar World Cup against France on Sunday night by taking to the streets with dance, music and firecrackers.

The celebrations continued across the district on Monday with large groups of fans taking out processions of jubilation in every nook and cranny of Malappuram.

Since Sunday late night, the entire Malappuram has been in celebratory mood. Sounds of crackers were heard whenever Argentina scored a goal. Although France returned the goals, Argentina fans had the last laugh.

ALSO READ
Thrissur hotelier celebrates Argentina’s World Cup victory with mega biriyani party 

“Never before have we seen such a thrilling final. I almost choked when France equalled the score towards the end of the play. But when it came to penalties, it turned out to be a dream-come-true. It was a rollercoaster of emotions in every sense,” said Abid Husain, a hardcore Argentina fan who had made several bets with his friends.

A group of fans offered chicken Kuzhimanthi here on Monday afternoon in celebration of Argentina’s victory. Laddoos made of white-and-blue were distributed widely.

For large sections of fans, it appeared to be the ultimate celebration. “Even in celebrations of election victories and local competitions, we never get so much zest. It’s a different emotion,” said Rayhan K., a student from Kottakkal who went all the way to Feroke to watch the final match on big screen in a panchayat stadium, where Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas was the chief guest.

Sounds of band music were heard even after sunset on Monday as the fans took out processions across the district.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2022

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.