Thrissur hotelier celebrates Argentina’s World Cup victory with mega biriyani party 

December 19, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Thrissur

Even as Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday night, a hotelier in Thrissur started preparations for a huge treat to keep his word.

Shibu Porathur, a die-hard Argentina fan, who runs Rockland hotel at Cherur had earlier promised that he would treat people with 1,000 plates of chicken biriyani if his favourite team wins the World Cup.

Learning about the announcement, a long queue started forming in front of the hotel since Monday morning.

“People started queueing up from 9 a.m. It is not just about having a free biriyani. It is a celebration, an emotion... to celebrate the victory of our favourite team together. Braving the heat, people stood in the queue for hours,” said Mr. Porathur.

As the queue lengthened, Mr. Porathur decided to cook more of the dish, eventually distributing more than 1,500 plates of biriyani.

“I was sure that Lionel Messi would lift the cup. I purchased enough quantity of rice for the biriyani a day before the final,” he said.

Shafi Parambil, MLA, another die-hard fan of Argentina, reached Rockland hotel from Palakkad to join the celebrations. “People express their happiness in their own ways. It is a day of celebration for Messi fans. It was one of the greatest world cup matches ever witnessed,” said Mr. Parambil.

The hotel was decorated with Argentina flags and buntings. The biriyani was served by people wearing the team’s jersey. And it was not just Argentina fans who joined the party but also Brazil fans. Many from the neighbouring districts too joined in.