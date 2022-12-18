  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs. France | Starting line-ups released

Here are the starting line-ups for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France

December 18, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
General view as the big screen displays FIFA World Cup Final Qatar 2022 and the trophy before the match.

General view as the big screen displays FIFA World Cup Final Qatar 2022 and the trophy before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Angel Di Maria is starting for Argentina in their World Cup final clash against France as coach Lionel Scaloni opted for a 4-3-3 formation on Sunday.

Di Maria, who has not started since the group phase and played only eight minutes in the quarter-final victory against the Netherlands, is on the right flank of the attack, with Lionel Messi set to become the player with the most appearances at the World Cup finals (26).

Argentina’s Lionel Messi is displayed on a big screen inside the stadium before the match.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi is displayed on a big screen inside the stadium before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

France coach Didier Deschamps reverted to his preferred lineup after centre back Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot shook off a virus that had ruled them out of the semi-final against Morocco.

Upamecano starts alongside Raphael Varane after the Manchester United defender also recovered from a virus, while Olivier Giroud starts up front flanked by Kylian Mbappe on his left and Ousmane Dembele on his right.

The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation while the losing team in the final will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.

Not all the money goes to players, but they are expected to get a good chunk of it. France players such as Kylian Mbappé are in line to be paid a bonus of 554,000 euros ($586,000) by their federation for winning the final, French sports daily L’Equipe reported.

Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money and Morocco, which ended up in fourth, will be paid $25 million.

Teams

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez

France: Hugo Lloris (captain), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

(With input from Reuters, AP)

