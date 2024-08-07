GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Congress to move adjournment motion on caste census

The Opposition Congress will move an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 seeking discussion on ‘Caste based Census’

Updated - August 07, 2024 10:15 am IST

Published - August 07, 2024 09:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Proceeding of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Proceeding of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Upping its ante against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government, the Congress said that the party’s whip Manickam Tagore will move an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, seeking discussion on ‘Caste based Census. may be noted that prior to the Lok Sabha elections the Congress owed to conduct caste census if Congress voted to power. ’

The Finance Bill for the financial year 2024-2025 which was moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 6, will be taken into consideration and passing in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Also read: Parliament Budget Session August 6 Highlights

Earlier on August 6, while making suo moto statement on the Bangladesh situation in both Houses of Parliament External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the situation in Bangladesh is still evolving and India is in touch with the authorities in Dhaka. “What was particularly worrying was that minorities, their businesses and temples also came under attack at multiple locations. The full extent of this is still not clear,” he said.

Click here for the live updates on the Bangladesh crisis
  • August 07, 2024 09:55
    Finance Bill to be taken for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha in Parliament today

    The Finance Bill for the financial year 2024-2025 which was moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 6, will be taken into consideration and passing in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

    “Further consideration of the following motion moved by Nirmala Sitharaman on the 6th August 2024 namely, that the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2024- 2025, be taken into consideration. Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill be passed,” the agenda read. -ANI

  • August 07, 2024 09:47
    Citing national security, Defence Ministry declines to share details of staff shortage in armed forces

    Citing “national security”, the Defence Ministry has refused to divulge details on the shortage of personnel in the armed forces, which in the past was regularly given out in written responses to questions in Parliament.

    “The information sought is a sensitive operational matter concerning national security and it would not be in the national security interest to divulge related details in the public domain,” Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. ​Read more

  • August 07, 2024 09:45
    Opposition attacks government over tax burden on common people; BJP says Budget historic

    The Opposition parties on Tuesday (August 6) questioned the government in the Lok Sabha over the tax exemptions given to corporates and whether it has helped generate jobs. In response, members of the ruling BJP said India was a ray of hope for the world economically. 

    Congress MP from Punjab Amar Singh, who initiated the debate on the Finance Bill, 2024, said that from what the Union government had proposed in the Union Budget, it appeared that the government intended to take away every single rupee from the salaried class, the common man, while the rich were being spared. ​Read more

  • August 07, 2024 09:27
    Cannot speak authoritatively on role of ‘external forces’ in fomenting trouble in Bangladesh: Jaishankar

    External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar did not rule out the role of “external forces” in the events leading to the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and said the Indian government would give her time to decide the future course of action. He was briefing an all-party meeting in Parliament on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) morning, a day after Ms. Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase, just hours after her resignation. ​Read more

