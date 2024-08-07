Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Congress to move adjournment motion on caste census

Upping its ante against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government, the Congress said that the party’s whip Manickam Tagore will move an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, seeking discussion on ‘Caste based Census. may be noted that prior to the Lok Sabha elections the Congress owed to conduct caste census if Congress voted to power. ’

The Finance Bill for the financial year 2024-2025 which was moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 6, will be taken into consideration and passing in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Also read: Parliament Budget Session August 6 Highlights

Earlier on August 6, while making suo moto statement on the Bangladesh situation in both Houses of Parliament External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the situation in Bangladesh is still evolving and India is in touch with the authorities in Dhaka. “What was particularly worrying was that minorities, their businesses and temples also came under attack at multiple locations. The full extent of this is still not clear,” he said.