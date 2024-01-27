Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stages sit-in protest over ‘police failure’ to prevent black flag demonstration at his motorcade

January 27, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan broke the conventionalities of his office on Saturday, January 27, 2024, and staged an unexpected sit-in protest on the roadside at Nilamel in Kollam district to register his ire against the police’s alleged failure to prevent a Student Federation of India (SFI) black flag demonstration at his motorcade.

The chain of events unfolded when SFI activists protesting the Chancellor’s alleged move to stack State-funded varsities with Sangh Parivar nominees flaunted black flags as Mr. Khan’s car swept past them at 11 a.m.

An incensed Mr. Khan stepped out of his vehicle and rushed towards the protestors. The police formed a human shield around him as he loudly dared the student activists.

Mr. Khan also directed his ire at the officers, accusing them of allowing the SFI activists to gather along his route.

“Will you allow protestors to muster along the Chief Minister’s route? I hold you accountable for the failure”, Mr. Khan told the supervisor officer at the scene.

He also rejected the police’s statement that they had arrested 12 protestors. “There were more than 50 of them. Where are the rest? Is it a case of conspiracy?” he asked.

Mr. Khan then seated himself on a chair under the awning of a tea shop. Despite repeated requests from the police, Mr Khan refused to budge. He demanded a copy of the police’s first information report. He wanted to know the provisions of the law slapped on the students.

Mr Khan also rejected the State Police Chief’s (SPC) request to continue his journey. He attended the SPC’s call on his staff’s mobile phone. “I do not want to speak to you. I cannot allow goons to rule the roads”, Mr. Khan said.

Mr. Khan had exited his car to confront SFI protestors in Thiruvananthapuram last December. Later, the police had booked the protestors for attempting to harm a governor or president and remanded them in judicial custody.

Union Minister of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the police had failed to protect the titular head of State at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s instance.

“They should have re-routed the governor’s motorcade or removed the protestors from the roadside ahead of the VIP’s arrival. The police actively colluded with the SFI goons at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s instance”, he said.

M.r Muraleedharan asked Mr. Vijayan to clarify whether Kerala’s law and order situation had collapsed. “If Mr Vijayan says that the State police are constrained to protect the governor, then the Central can send its forces for Mr Khan’s security”, he added.