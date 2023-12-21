Kerala BJP leaders visit Cardinal George Alencherry, Varapuzha Archbishop as part of ‘Sneha Yathra’

December 21, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala BJP president K. Surendran called on Cardinal George Alencherry and Varapuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil on December 21 (Thursday) to offer greetings on the occasion of Christmas.

As part of BJP’s ‘Christmas Sneha Yathra’, Mr. Surendran, accompanied by party members, visited the cardinal at St. Thomas Mount headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church. Later in the day, the Mr. Surendran also called on Archbishop Kalathiparambil at the Varapuzha Archbishop’s house.

BJP’ Ernakulam district president K.S. Shaiju and district general secretary S. Saji were among those who accompanied Mr. Surendran.

The BJP has lined up a pre-Christmas programme called ‘Christmas Sneha Yathra’ between December 21 and 31. The team of party leaders will visit churches, priests and their residences as part of the programme, said a communication from the party in Kochi on Thursday.