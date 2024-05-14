GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High waves lash Kochi coast, warning issued

Three youths die after being caught in unusually high waves at Puthuvype beach

Published - May 14, 2024 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Following the death of three youths after being caught in unusually high waves that lashed Puthuvype beach near Kochi on Sunday, tourism stakeholders have warned people to be alert as similar waves have been lashing along the Kerala coast since March.

One of the youths drowned on Sunday, while the two others, who were rescued by members of a swimming club, died on Monday morning.

Many beaches have been witnessing high intensity swell waves (known as ‘kallakadal’ in Malayalam) since March-end and visitors must be on their guard, especially since most beaches in Kochi do not have lifeguards. Kerala Tourism ought to post them at all beaches and ready shelters and equipment for them to save people.

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council had closed the floating bridge at Kuzhuppilly to visitors soon after a similar structure was damaged, reportedly in turbulent waves, at Varkala earlier this year. Kerala Tourism and the district administration had also issued instructions on augmenting safety measures at beaches.

While lifeguards are present at beaches such as Kuzhuppilly, Munambam and Cherai, there is demand to post adequate number of personnel at beaches like Fort Kochi. Most of the drowning victims are youths and children.

Kerala / Kochi

