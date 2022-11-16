November 16, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Governor draws a monthly salary of ₹3.50 lakh while Raj Bhavan, his official residence, employs 165, including on permanent, deputation, contract and daily wage basis.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made donations to the tune of ₹13.50 lakh in 2020-21 and it almost doubled to ₹25 lakh in 2021-22. Similarly, Mr. Khan’s airfare totalled ₹5.34 lakh in 2020-21 and more than doubled to ₹12.90 lakh in the ensuing fiscal. He spent ₹2.49 lakh and ₹4.38 lakh towards hosting guests during the two fiscals respectively.

The Kerala Service Rules govern the pension age and minimum service period for eligibility for pension for the Raj Bhavan staff.

These details were revealed by response to two sets of Right to Information (RTI) applications filed by RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala in August and October.

Appointments

The appointments to Raj Bhavan are made by the Governor’s Secretary across the Governor’s Secretariat Establishment, Governor’s Household Establishment, and dispensary. While the Governor’s Secretariat has a total of 61 staff, his household establishment has 34 staff and dispensary six staff. Besides, 51 Kudumbashree members are also engaged by Raj Bhavan.

Since Mr. Khan was appointed Governor on September 6, 2019, six persons were appointed in his personal staff on co-terminus basis in addition to a photographer as supernumerary appointment to the Governor’s Secretariat.

Salaries

In total, the Governor’s Secretariat Establishment has 61 staff with the highest paid being the principal secretary to the Governor with ₹2.24 lakh a month as salary followed by two deputy secretaries who are paid ₹1.20 lakh and ₹1.07 lakh and two under secretaries with a payment of ₹95,600 and ₹85,000 a month.

The two Aide-De-Camp to Governor in the Governor’s Household Establishment are paid ₹86,100 and ₹61,300. Raj Bhavan engages 24 office assistants, 13 casual workers, eight chauffeurs and five computer assistants.

Among the Kudumbashree workers engaged are 12 gardeners, 11 sweepers, three each watchers and waiters, two each cooks, sweeper-cum-sanitation workers, dhobis and lascars.