Global meet on biomedical research at SCTIMST

July 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Higher Education Council will organise an international conference on biomedical translational research at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) on August 3 and 4.

The conference-cum-hands-on workshop is being held in association with SCTIMST and Kerala Medical Technology Consortium. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the programme. He will present the Kairali Global Lifetime Achievement Award to Salim Yusuf, Distinguished Professor, School of Medical Sciences, McMaster University, Canada.

Prof. Yusuf will deliver a lecture on ‘Reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases in India’. Lasker Award-winning biochemist James Spudich, Professor of Medicine, Stanford University; cellular biologist Annamma Spudich, cardiologist M.S. Valiathan and Sanjeev Jain of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) are some of the eminent scientists who will participate.