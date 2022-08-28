Fight for survival to continue at Vizhinjam, says pastoral letter

Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram advised people not to fall into the trap of attempts from various corners to dissuade and divide the fisherfolk over the issue

Intensifying the protest against the Vizhinjam seaport, a pastoral letter (circular) was read out in all churches under the Latin Archdioceses, Thiruvananthapuram, which spearheads the agitation against the port, to members of the laity during the Sunday mass here in the morning.

Emphasising the need to continue the stir against the port by fisherfolk, Monsignor Thomas J. Netto, Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, advised the people not to fall into the trap of attempts from various corners to dissuade and divide the fisherfolk over the issue.

It is the constitutional right of fishermen to live along the coast and the strike led by the fishermen would continue as it is the fight of fishermen for their survival. The church also made clear that it will seek legal recourse against the port project, said the circular. Meanwhile, a ministerial-level talk with representatives of fishermen, chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju and Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman, will be held on Sunday.

The fishermen have been raising around seven demands including rehabilitation of coastal erosion-hit families, a scientific study to assess the alleged damage caused to the shoreline by the port construction after stalling the port work, and subsidised kerosene for the fishermen, etc. The talks held so far have almost reached a consensus on five demands. But the protestors were insisting that agitation cannot be stopped without stopping the construction of the port.