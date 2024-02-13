GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth dies during bull race in Shikaripur taluk in Karnataka

Puneeth Achar was a native of Hosa Malali village in Nyamathi taluk of Davangere district

February 13, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a Hori Habba enthusiast with a bull (Hallikar breed). The bull race was organised as part of Hori Habba.

A file photo of a Hori Habba enthusiast with a bull (Hallikar breed). The bull race was organised as part of Hori Habba. | Photo Credit: Vaidya

A 19-year-old youth died after being hit by a bull during a race at Kalmane in Shikaripur taluk of Karnataka on February 12.

Puneeth Achar, a native of Hosa Malali village in Nyamathi taluk of Davangere district, was a student in a college in Shikaripur. He was visiting Kalmane to watch the bull race, which was organised as part of Hori Habba.

He suffered serious injuries and succumbed on the way to a hospital.

Shikaripur Rural police have registered a case based on the statement of his father Gajendra Achar.

