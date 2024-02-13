GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ORDI’s flagship run Racefor7 to raise awareness in India on rare diseases on February 25

The Bengaluru run will commence at 7 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Indian High School ground, Ashok Nagar

February 13, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of participants at RaceFor7 in Mysuru. The primary objective of the 7-kilometre run is to raise awareness about rare diseases, and provide patients and their families with access to national and international resources.

A file photo of participants at RaceFor7 in Mysuru. The primary objective of the 7-kilometre run is to raise awareness about rare diseases, and provide patients and their families with access to national and international resources. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) is set to host its annual flagship event, Racefor7, across 15 cities on February 25. 

The primary objective of the 7-kilometre run is to raise awareness about rare diseases, and provide patients and their families with access to national and international resources, empowering them in the process.

Racefor7 is an annual awareness run organised in alignment with World Rare Diseases Day. Since its inception in 2016 in Bengaluru, the event has expanded nationwide, with an expected participation of over 20,000 individuals this year across the cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kochi, Pune, Mysuru, Davangere, Hubballi, Asansol, Kozhikode, and Coimbatore in line with the theme One Nation, One Day - Together for Rare.

The Bengaluru run will commence at 7 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Indian High School ground, Ashok Nagar. The run will be flagged off by Kannada cine actor Ramesh Aravind. Interested participants can register by visiting the Racefor7 website. 

For more information about the run and registration details, visit this site.

Related stories

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.