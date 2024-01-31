Kambala samithi to introduce automated time gate system in Kambala events

January 31, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada Jilla Kambala Samithi, which covers Kasaragod, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, has decided to introduce automated time gate and photo-finish result system for efficient time management in Kambala events.

Samithi president Belapu Deviprasad Shetty told reporters here on Wednesday, January 31, that the introduction of the new system could ensure Kambala events get concluded within about 30 hours as against the present two days. The inordinate delay was taking a toll on buffaloes, and their handlers as well as owners. The delay was also because the number of buffalo pairs taking part in the event has drastically increased over the years up to 250 pairs.

The beginning would be made on a pilot basis at the Kantabare-Budabare Kambala at Aikala Bava village in Udupi district on February 3, Mr. Shetty said adding the Adani Foundation would sponsor the system costing around ₹10 lakh. The system would be introduced for other Kambalas subsequently.

Mr. Shetty said under the new system, the buffalo handlers would get five or 10 minutes to begin the race. If they fail to start within the given time, the referee would take a call on giving them another chance or disqualifying them. A traffic signal-like system, red, yellow and green lights, would facilitate the start of the race.

Adani Group executive director Kishore Alva handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh to the samithi on the occasion and said the foundation was prepared to support establishment of a Kambala academy.

Mr. Shetty said he had urged the Chief Minister to provide two acres of land in Dr. K. Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama for Kambala Bhavana and allied activities. Samithi honourary president Rohith Hegde Yermal, former president Barkur Shantharama Shetty, and others were present.