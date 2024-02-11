Over 15,000 enthusiasts participate in 6th edition of Manipal Marathon

February 11, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Over 15,000 enthusiasts participated in the 6th edition of Manipal Marathon organised by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education to raise funds and spread awareness on Hospice Palliative Care on Sunday, February 11, at Manipal.

Udupi District Amateur Athletic Association and ICICI Bank joined hands with MAHE in organising the event. ICICI Bank Karnataka Head Atul Jain flagged off the 42K Marathon at 5 a.m. in the presence of MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal, Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh, Athletic Association president Kemparaju, Federal Bank Vice President and Regional Head V.C. Rajeev and others.

SBI Bengaluru Circle Chief General Manager Krishan Sharma flagged off the 21K and 10K Marathon while Karnataka Bank Deputy General Manager Gopalkrishna Samaga and Regional Head B. Rajagopal flagged off the 5K race and Bankof Baroda Credit Card Deputy Managing Director Ravinder Rai flagged off the 3K race.

Dr. Ballal said MAHE looks forward to continuing its mission of promoting health, wellness, and social responsibility through such impactful initiatives in the future. Lt. Gen. Venkatesh said the Manipal Marathon stands out as a distinctive event with a strong emphasis on supporting social causes. This year’s theme was about Hospice Palliative Care, encapsulated by the motto, ‘We are with you all the way,’ which fosters an active lifestyle among individuals.

Winners

M. Nanjundappa and Sachin Poojary, who completed the 42K Marathon in 02:47:18 hours were the winners and runners-up in the male category followed by Chetram Kumar, 02:52:24 hours. In 42K female, Chaitra Devadiga with 03:26:29 hours was the winner and Jasmitha Kodenkiri, 04:46:10 was the runners-up.

Vaibhav Patil and Raghuvaran were the winners and runners up in the 21K male while K.M. Archana, G. Nandini and Spandana bagged the first three prizes in the female category.