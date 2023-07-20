HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Kaliasam plays by Antharanga on July 22 

July 20, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Yemen S
Yemen S.
A play of Kailasam.

A play of Kailasam. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Team Antharanga, a Kannada theatre troupe founded by theatre artist Uncle Shyam, will be presenting “Home Rule” and “Kailasam Jhalak” at Dr. C. Ashwath Kala Bhavana, N.R. Colony, on Saturday at 7.15 p.m.  

The first play is by T.P. Kailasam, who wrote Kannada plays in pre–Independent India. Both plays are directed by Y.V. Gundu Rao. “Home Rule” is a humorous play that revolves around a hapless husband sandwiched between a dominant wife and a nagging mother. Kailasam Jhalak, is a drama revolving around the life of the celebrated writer. 

The play is open to audiences of all ages. The tickets for the show are priced at ₹ 150 and are available at the box-office and on BookMyShow.

Related Topics

theatre / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.