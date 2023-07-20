Two Kaliasam plays by Antharanga on July 22 

July 20, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Team Antharanga, a Kannada theatre troupe founded by theatre artist Uncle Shyam, will be presenting “Home Rule” and “Kailasam Jhalak” at Dr. C. Ashwath Kala Bhavana, N.R. Colony, on Saturday at 7.15 p.m.

The first play is by T.P. Kailasam, who wrote Kannada plays in pre–Independent India. Both plays are directed by Y.V. Gundu Rao. “Home Rule” is a humorous play that revolves around a hapless husband sandwiched between a dominant wife and a nagging mother. Kailasam Jhalak, is a drama revolving around the life of the celebrated writer.

The play is open to audiences of all ages. The tickets for the show are priced at ₹ 150 and are available at the box-office and on BookMyShow.