Two feared washed away as rain fury continues in coastal region

Personnel of the 10 Battalion NDRF Charlie Company was deployed to remove a giant tree that got washed in the swift currents of a rivulet and was blocking Kindi check-dam in Madikeri taluk, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rain fury continued to haunt various districts of the State, especially those in Malnad and coastal region, on Sunday too leading to landslips in Agumbe Ghat and Sagar taluk, throwing vehicular movement out of gear. Two persons are feared to have been swept away in Sullia taluk when the car in which they were travelling fell into a swollen rivulet.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of July 9 and 10 when the car fell into Gowri Halla in Bellare police limits of Sullia taluk. While the car was fished out on Sunday noon, search is still on for the occupants who have been identified as Dhanush, 28, and his brother-in-law Dhanush, 21.

Tonnes of soil caved in on the busy Malpe-Tirthahalli National Highway 169A in a landslip triggered by torrential rains on the Agumbe Ghat on Saturday night throwing vehicular movement out of gear on the busy highway. Following this, vehicular movement has been restricted through the ghat till 8 a.m. of Tuesday.

Three classrooms of government higher primary school in Ammanavara Toppu in Uppunda village of Udupi district collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday.

The temple town of Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada district recorded the maximum of 210 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A landslip in Adagalale village of Sankanna Shanbhog gram panchayat in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district left hundreds of farmers in a state of worry about their farms. Vast tracts of paddy fields and areca plantations have been flooded.

Incessant rains continued to lash Kodagu throwing life out of gear. Many rivulets were flowing above the danger mark and roads connecting Madikeri with Bhagamandala and Napoklu were submerged leading to suspension of vehicular movement.

Rainfall in excess of 100 mm during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. of Sunday has been recorded across many measuring stations in the district, keeping the local authorities on their toes to clear the road blocks created by falling trees.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), 225 mm of rainfall was recorded at Galibeedu GP in Madikeri taluk and an orange alert has been declared in Kodagu till 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

With water flow into the Krishna and its tributaries continuing to stay beyond 75,000 cusecs on Sunday too, district administrations in the basin areas of North Karnataka are keeping an eye on the water levels and are ready with contingency plans.

The inflow into Almatti dam reduced a bit on Sunday and stood at 75,207 cusecs against 78,390 cusecs on Saturday. The outflow was zero on Saturday, but on Sunday the officials have begun releasing water from the dam.