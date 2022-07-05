Heavy rains in Kodagu district damage electricity poles

Landslide reported near Monnangeri; power supply disrupted in Madikeri town

Bhagamandala in Kodagu district, which has been receiving heavy rains, on July 4, 2022.

A landslide was reported near Monnangeri even as heavy rains continued to pound Kodagu district in south Karnataka on July 5.

The incessant downpour has been causing damage to the infrastructure of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC). Several electric poles were destroyed in heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds.

In Madikeri taluk, 101.80 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours. Virajpet taluk recorded 54.83 mm and Somawarapet received 40.87 mm of rain since July 4.

Sampaje (144 mm), Bhagamandala (122 mm) and Shanthalli (111 mm) were affected following continuous rain in the last 24 hours. An orange alert was declared in Kodagu till 8.30 am on July 5.

The inflow into Harangi dam has continued to remain high following rains in its catchment area. On July 5, the inflow was 9,497 cusecs and the outflow was 12,866 cusecs.

Ten electric poles of 11 KV trunk lines were damaged at BBTC estate near Siddapura due to tree fall.

Madikeri town suffered power disruption till 4 pm on July 4 in view of emergency work on the 66 kv line from Kushalnagar to Madikeri.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), 125 mm of rain was recorded at Made and 126 mm at Galibeedu, both in Madikeri taluk on July 5.